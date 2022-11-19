Girl uses money saved for Christmas gift to buy food for those in-need

Every kid has at least one gift they want for the holidays, including 10-year-old Madison Clawson.

For Madison, it might not be the one you would expect — a four-wheeler.

“We have a lot of land. We have 43 acres. We have created this trail and everything and we want to go ride on it,” Madison said.

However, four wheelers are not cheap, especially the one Madison is eyeing.

“That is $3,099. That is a big expense, especially when you have bills to pay — and you are trying to help other people,” said Madison’s mom Crystal Clawson.

It is a gift Madison has wanted for the past three years, so she has been saving up.

“When it comes to Christmas or birthdays, I will be raising money. They ask if I want presents, I will say nope I want money,” said Madison.

The 5th grader picked up extra chores, saved allowance and collected money for more than $200 over the past year.

This week Madison decided instead of saving for a gift for herself, she wanted to use her money to give a gift to others.

“(The) four-wheeler is just something that I want, but these people need food for Thanksgiving. I decided I would give them food,” said Madison.

The 10-year-old bought 256 food items Thursday night to donate to her school's food drive.

“I teared up a little bit. I was really touched. She is a one-of-a-kind girl she is always looking to help those in need,” said Crystal.

Even though her dreams of getting some wheels are on hold for now. She is happy that her donations will help others enjoy a warm meal this Thanksgiving.

“I really want to be someone that inspires somebody to do the right thing,” Madison said.

After hearing about Madison’s generosity, a friend of the family in Copperas Cove set up a GoFundMe for Madison to raise money for her four-wheeler. They have raised $500 so far.