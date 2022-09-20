Getting the youth involved for this year's primary elections

KILLEEN, Texas — Texas A&M University-Central Texas' student services office is doing what it takes to get students involved in sharing their voices.

Center for Information and Research on Civic Learning and Engagement found that 50% of people ages 18-29 voted in the 2020 presidential election, a remarkable 11-point increase from 2016 and likely one of the highest rates of youth electoral participation since the voting age was lowered to 18.

That's why A&M-Central Texas Student Services has a voting registrar on campus to help promote voting amongst the youth and community as a whole.

“We see a lot of times students, they will spark something, some kind of discussion and that’s as far as it goes...we’re trying to stop that, we’re trying to get students to see the connection between the votes, their ballot and making sure they know what’s going on in their communities, and that they have a voice...," said the associate dean of student services said.

Voting registration services are available at A&M-Central Texas from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday and up until the Oct. 11 registration deadline.