Getting into school as active military duty or a vet

The price of university has been increasing and record-level inflation makes getting into school no easier.

For active military duty and veterans, however, things are a little bit different if they wish to enter the life of academia.

Iris Medina is one Central Texas vet who made the transition from the military into the world of education and for her, it was all about utilizing benefits and self-development.

“If you were in the military there were a lot of things we learn, how to work with people, from all different walks of life, transition is very important, and adaptation is very important," said Medina.

The Director of Military and Veteran Services at Texas A&M Central Texas, Joshua Missouri said his journey was similar.

“It's definitely different but it does give you a sense of purpose and mission, for years I was trying to get into college, but I just didn’t know what to do," said Missouri.

He's now helping other military students and veterans get enrolled in university to utilize their benefits as he did.

From the GI Bill to tuition assistance and other university-specific programs like the Military Advantage Program, there are avenues towards getting your education if you are serving or have served.

