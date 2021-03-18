Gas leak accident that caused road closures in Killeen now cleared

KILLEEN, TX — The Office of Homeland Security & Emergency Management for the City of Killen issued an emergency alert for some Killeen residents.

An emergency alert was issued after a rollover vehicle accident caused a gas leak accident around Stan Schlueter from WS Young to Trimmier.

The City of Killeen says a stretch of Stan Schlueter from WS Young to Trimmier was closed while the gas line was repaired.

City officials say the leak has been cleared and the roadway is back open.

