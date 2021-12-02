Funeral services announced for Central Texas first responder who died in motor vehicle accident

The funeral services for Harker Heights Firefighter and EMT Cole Hagen Simmons will be held on Monday, Dec. 6.

The 23-year-old first responder died in a motor vehicle accident on Tuesday following his shift with the Harker Heights Fire Department.

"He enjoyed going to concerts with his friends, golfing, fishing, playing Frisbee golf, and was an avid fan of the Texas A&M Aggie's," reads Simmons' obituary. "He never met a stranger, had a good sense of humor, was always smiling, and enjoyed hanging out with his friends."

City mayor Spencer H. Smith ordered the City of Harker Heights Flag to be held at half-staff through Monday evening in honor of the firefighter.

The City of Harker Heights announced that the service will be held at 11 a.m. in the St. Mary's Catholic Church of the Assumption located at 303 South Harrison Street in West.

The burial will follow the service at New Lebanon Cemetery near Aquilla with Firefighter Honors. Cole will lie in state from noon to 8 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 5, at Aderhold Funeral Home located at 808 South Reagan Street in West.

"In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a Scholarship Fund for his sister Claire, a Scholarship Fund for a West High School graduate who wants to be a Firefighter/EMT/Paramedic or to a fund for the family to help with final expenses," said the City of Harker Heights.