Fundraiser started to help 11-year-old Temple boy get cochlear implants to hear

Every family has its own unique struggles, a family in Temple shares theirs. Their son Jeremiah experiences life differently than any other ordinary 11-year-old would.

Jeremiah is hearing impaired, he is 98 percent deaf in one ear and 100 percent deaf in the other. He is in need of cochlear implants to be able to hear.

His mom, Tia Thomas said, “Audio neuropathy, his hearing goes in and out, so the doctor told me it's like someone underwater talking to you… that’s how he hears.”

In addition to being hearing impaired, his family says he also has autism.

His grandmother, Shonsey Swain added, "It’s hard for people to understand, can’t tell that he’s deaf right now because he’s still trying to communicate with you.”

His father, KT Thomas said, “We got hit with that blow that he was hearing impaired and you know as a dad I just want him to be able to tell me that he loves me and to hear me when I tell him that I love him.”

HHS Texas GOV reported the prevalence of autism is currently 1 in 592…a child who is deaf misses out on alot of what life has to offer. His surgery for cochlear implants which could give him the opportunity to hear again will cost $260,000. Unfortunately, his family's insurance plan does not cover it.

To help the family, please donate to their GoFundMe link below.

https://gofund.me/e2c0742a [gofund.me]