Fundraiser for babies in NICUs hosted by Baylor Scott & White

Having a child in intensive care and not being able to be at their side is heartbreaking for most parents.

That's why Baylor Scott & White is teaming up with Children's Miracle Network to raise funds for 13 remote angel view cameras.

Sandra Daniels, a parent of children who spent time in NICU said, “I couldn’t leave my daughter and not be able to see her, it was heartbreaking, especially under the circumstances she was under.”

The camera allows parents to leave and still view their children with the click of a button.

The Senior Foundation Officer with Baylor Scott and White said, “That remote viewing system allows mother fathers and families of the child in our NICU to check in on their babies 24/7 - We know a lot of people have to go to work-life has to go on.”

Each camera cost $2000, the hospital is trying to buy 13 of them.



To donate call 1 800-680-3622 or you can donate directly at their location in College Station in front of Baylor Scott and White Hospital.