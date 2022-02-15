From homeless to doctorate degree, locked in love for eternity

It's already tough as it is to obtain a doctorate degree. The U.S. Census Bureau says only 1.2 percent of the U.S. population has one.

Imagine earning one and also overcoming homelessness. One couple here in Central Texas defied all odds by doing just that.

The Edwards family have been married for 20 years, they were also homeless for a few months, after both being laid off from the same company. They said, during their time spent homeless, they were constantly applying to jobs and they'd use homeless shelters as a place to freshen up before countless interviews.

Mr. Edward landed a job at an IT firm and Dr. Edwards received a scholarship to pursue her doctorate degree in metaphysical science at the Institute of Metaphysical Humanistic Science.

Dr. Edward said, “To be Dr. Edward … it is a recognition of a life journey and it’s not something I wouldn’t want to do without him.”

She added, “…the thing was, we went from making six figures to homeless.”

Though the Edward family once lost their home after losing their jobs, they said they found a home in each other.

Dr. Edwards said, “Late at night when I was sleeping on the steps of that church the only thing, All I had was my blanket and my husband.”

They've been together through thick and thin. Dr. Edward said, "Through richer or poorer sickness and health and all this other stuff…well through richer or poor …homeless is poor .. and I promised I’d be here."

Today they celebrate together as Serenity Edward earned her Ph.D.