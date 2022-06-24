Freedom Fest at Fort Hood Stadium set to draw thousands

If you love food, fun activities, fireworks and soldiers, then Freedom Fest is the place you want to be! It kicks off tonight at Fort Hood Stadium. You will see local food trucks, a zoo imagination station, live music, and you cannot forget about the fireworks.

Normally they have this event near the Fourth of July but they pushed it up a little early so families can celebrate the Fourth of July to themselves and give their soldiers time off to enjoy community events.

They are expecting around 10,000 people to come to Fort Hood tonight and thousands more to nearby roadways to check out the fireworks.

“This is a rare opportunity for us to really be engaged with the community. Obviously, a lot of folks across the way will watch the fireworks. Sometimes it’s an open card or id card holders only. We get everyone in that can come in and watch. You don’t have to come in and enjoy. There’s going to be stuff broadcast live,” said Ft. Hood Family and MWR Director Dr. Peter Craig.

Everything kicks off at 4 p.m. and lasts until 10 p.m. Fireworks will start at 9:30 p.m. tonight and you can watch them live on kxxv.com.