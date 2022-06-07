Free cybersecurity summer camp offered to high school students in Central Texas

Summer is here and there's a free summer camp to accommodate and educate high school students in Bell County.

Texas A&M Central Texas is offering two one-week cyber security summer camps. The Bureau of Labor Statistics predicted a 28 percent increase in demand for cyber security analysts between 2016 to 2026.

With high school students on the verge of preparing for the workforce, this summer camp gives them a taste of the cyber security field.

The camp started on Monday but the institution is still accepting applicants.

One student in the program, Jaime Fuentes said, “Cybersecurity allows us to protect all of our information and helps us to stop people from accessing our information through the internet.”

Ultimately, this is a chance to learn about cybersecurity principles at a free cost.

The first camp will be held from Monday, June 6, to Friday, June 10, and the second from June 13 to 17. To apply or register your child click here.