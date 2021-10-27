Four displaced in Temple apartment complex fire

Temple Fire and Rescue responded to a Wednesday afternoon fire that left four individuals displaced.

Crews dispatched just before 2 p.m. to an apartment complex at the 900 block of North 3rd St. Upon arrival firefighters were met with heavy smoke and flames that came out from the back of the residence.

According to Temple Fire and Rescue, the fire impacted three apartments within the apartment complex. The four residents were inside when the fire started, but no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation at this time.