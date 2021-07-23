Fort Hood welcomes new III Corps Deputy Commanding General

FORT HOOD, TX — There’s a change in leadership at Fort Hood, as they welcomed a new III Corps Deputy Commanding General for Maneuver Maj. Gen. Steven Gilland.

“The support of the surrounding communities is incredible. I look forward to working alongside all of you to support our family, soldiers and civilian workers who live in and go to school and work in your communities,” said Major General Gilland.

Although he’s in a new position, Major General Gilland is not new to Fort Hood.

Six years ago, Gilland served as Commander of 1st Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division as well as Chief of Staff for 1st Cavalry Division.

“I was a colonel then and now I’m a two-star general so that’s a little bit different. I get to serve in this building that as a Colonel I tried to stay away from,” said Gilland.

Gilland will oversee 60,000 soldiers across five installations, getting each ready to protect our country.

“We’re based upon people, and we have to make sure that our people are trained and educated in their respective job sets and able to perform their jobs when called upon,” said Gilland

Maj. Gen. John B. Richardson held the position before Thursday, replacing a different major general who was forced to step down after the Vanessa Guillen scandal.

“We both have over 30 years of experience and he gave me what he’s been doing for the past 30 years as a deputy commanding general and I hope to build upon that as we support Lieutenant General White’s priorities and achieve his instincts,” said Gilland.

Major General Richardson is now in charge of the 1st Cavalry Division, taking command over more than 18,000 soldiers at Fort Hood.