Fort Hood to be renamed after Richard E. Cavazos: Report

FORT HOOD, Texas — After roughly 80-years, Fort Hood is set to be renamed following new legislated guidelines, ABC News reports.

Fort Hood, named after Confederate General John Bell Hood, will now be renamed after Richard E. Cavazos.

Cavazos was the first Latino to reach the rank of a four-star general in the U.S. Army.

ABC News is also reporting that the following eight military bases will be renamed as well:

Fort Rucker in Alabama

Fort Polk in Louisiana

Fort Benning

Fort Gordon in Georgia

and Fort A.P. Hill, Fort Lee and Fort Pickett in Virginia

To be renamed, both Congress and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin must approve the new recommendation.

Last year, Congress passed legislation that required that all U.S. military installations named after Confederate leaders be renamed by 2023.

New honorees will largely include veterans of color, female veterans and former President Eisenhower.