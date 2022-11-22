Fort Hood soldier charged after woman struck by stray bullet

A Fort Hood soldier has been charged after a woman was hospitalized for being struck by a stray bullet over the weekend.

Killeen police said just before 9 a.m. on Sunday they responded to a shots fired call and located 28-year-old Cesar Pena-Euresti outside a residence on the 2600 block of Andover Drive.

"Through the investigation it revealed that the suspect was outside of a residence and randomly discharged a firearm," said police. "During the discharge, a stray bullet injured a victim at a nearby residence. She transported to Baylor Scott & White in stable condition."

Pena-Euresti was arrested and transported to the Killeen City Jail.

On Monday a complaint was returned charging him with deadly conduct discharges firearm towards habitation, building, person.

"On Tuesday, November 22, 2022, Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke arraigned Pena-Euresti and set his bond at $100,000," said police.