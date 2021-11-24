Fort Hood soldiers enjoy an early Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving is a time usually spent with loved ones, but many of our service members don't have the ability to go home.

Thanksgiving is on Thursday but the troops on Fort Hood got to enjoy some good food early thanks to the culinary specialists at the dining facilities on post.

”They display their skills as well as what do well for all soldiers and that’s service and hospitality to soldiers and generally during thanksgiving season,” said Carey Williams, 1st Cavalry Division Food Service.

For soldiers that chose the culinary arts ... it’s a day of celebration and a whole lot of hard work.

”Usually we make food for about 300 soldiers throughout the day but today, they estimated about 2,000 service members,” said PFC Julia Marquez.

For service members that can’t go home for thanksgiving, have a holiday feast at the dining hall isn’t the same but it helps.

”It feels like a taste of home you know. It makes you feel comforted and just kind of makes you feel like you’re supported,” said Sergeant Victoria Sanders.

As an added bonus to the day, Fort Hood commanders stopped by each dining facility to speak with soldiers and act as judges in a contest to see who really went all out for thanksgiving.

”This is the Super Bowl of the 92 Golfs. For many years now, it’s a tradition. So today is the day they are serving. Preparations start about a month out,” said Williams.

All of their efforts didn’t go unnoticed by those they served.

”Thank you for this excellent meal. The decorations were set up nicely. It was very nice,” said SPC Javier Hernandez.