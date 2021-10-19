Fort Hood officials warn locals of demolition, explosions on Tuesday

Monday evening, the III Corps and Fort Hood officials warned the surrounding community that demolitions and explosions will take place on Tuesday.

The announcement said the explosions will take place between the hours of 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The warning from officials said, "please do not be alarmed," to anyone in the Fort Hood area come Tuesday.

"Countless hours are spent in the classroom discussing safety and theory, but hands-on training gives combat engineers the confidence and experience required to be effective during combat operations," explains one article on demolition training at Fort Hood.

For more information on what Army demolition training can look like: