Fort Hood officials warn locals of demolition, explosions on Tuesday

Maj. Carson Petry/2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team,
Combat engineers from the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division blast through a concrete wall during demolition training at Curry Demo July 17.
8BEB “Roughriders” conduct breaching operations at Curry Demo
Posted at 9:33 PM, Oct 18, 2021
Monday evening, the III Corps and Fort Hood officials warned the surrounding community that demolitions and explosions will take place on Tuesday.

The announcement said the explosions will take place between the hours of 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The warning from officials said, "please do not be alarmed," to anyone in the Fort Hood area come Tuesday.

"Countless hours are spent in the classroom discussing safety and theory, but hands-on training gives combat engineers the confidence and experience required to be effective during combat operations," explains one article on demolition training at Fort Hood.

