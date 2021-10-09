Fort Hood asks for help finding missing soldier

FORT HOOD, Texas — Fort Hood asked for help finding a missing soldier.

Pfc. Jennifer Sewell was last seen leaving her on-post barracks at 4 p.m. Thursday. But she never showed up for work.

Sewell is a black female, 5 feet 5 inches tall, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Fort Hood said it appears Sewell left post on her own. But army officials don’t know why.

Swell does not own a car.

Law enforcement, her chain-of-command and family have all tried to contact Sewell.

Anyone who sees Sewell or knows where to find her is asked to call the Fort Hood Military Police at 254-288-1170.

