Fort Cavazos gets new garrison commander

FORT CAVAZOS, Texas — Fort Cavazos is saying goodbye to one of their commanding officers as he passes the baton to someone else.

Since May 2021, Colonel Chad Foster has been at the helm of the garrison at Fort Cavazos.

A mission that is coming to an end.

”So, it’s difficult to stand here today, being the garrison commander of this great installation has been an honor,” Col. Foster said. “One that I did not deserve but I don’t think any of us really do when we get picked for these.”

Something the Commanding General of III Corps and Fort Cavazos, Lt. Gen. Sean Bernabe disagrees with.

”Ladies and gentlemen, we’ve been lucky to call Chad Foster our mayor, our city manager here at The Great Place,” Lt. Gen. Bernabe said. “Chad, I am personally grateful for your sense of teamwork, your engaged leadership and just plain old hard work.”

Though the torch being passed is bittersweet, Lt. Gen. Bernabe says his replacement, Col. Lakicia Stokes, is more than up to the task.

”Absolutely stellar reputation,” Lt. Gen. Bernabe said. “Known around the Army as a caring leader, a great problem solver, a hard worker, and somebody that is really gifted at build-strong, meaningful relationships.”

Relationships Col. Stokes says she can’t wait to start.

”It’s truly a great day to be in the army as this day marks a tremendous moment in my career,” Col. Stokes said.

She has a message for the Army community she is going to serve.

”As civilians and soldiers you are the heart and soul of this organization,” Col. Stokes said. “Your tireless efforts ensure our garrison functions efficiently and effectively and provide vital support to our service members, their families, civilians and retirees, I am deeply thankful, humbled and grateful. ”

Col. Foster may not be the garrison commander anymore, but he’s still going to be right here in this building as Chief of Staff for the 3rd Armored Corps.