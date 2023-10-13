Former World Boxing Champ teaching kids skills & guidance

Footwork, jabs, hooks, crosses and much more.

Every Tuesday and Thursday, kids in Waco get a chance to learn boxing lessons from Jaime Lerma, former Welterweight world champion and Olympian boxer.

One of the best parts?

It’s completely free.

“Nobody knew me at first, but then a few months in I started to make new friends,” Waco resident Giovanni Contreras said.

“That is amazing," Waco resident Gayla Sterling said. "It gives kids a safe place to come... a place where you do not really have to worry about your kids."

This is the same place where Lerma’s father introduced him to boxing at the age of six.

“My dad grew up poor like most Mexicans growing up," he said. "He had several brothers and sisters and never could play any sports. He had three sons and said they are going to play every sport there is."

Two years later his dad passed away.

“With the loss of my dad at eight years old the boxing gym was my escape from the depression of home life from the loss of my father,” Lerma said.

Like his father, Lerma found his love for boxing and the passion fueled him to success.

“Keep doing it," he said. "I was No. 2 in the nation at 13, became a member of the USA boxing team at 17. I turned pro at 18. Won the WBF Welterweight title at 23.”

He finished his career with 25 wins and eight losses.

His biggest achievement came in 2004, when Lerma came back home and took over the Waco Boxing Club.

“My dad having a love for it gave me a love for it," Lerma said. "Now seeing these kid in here gives me a different kind of love for it."

Since then, Lerma has helped kids in Waco find their escape and giving them the skills and confidence to take on any fight they may face.

“Before was from me winning in achieving thanks," he said. "Now it’s me watching them and helping guide them and how them. Me and my coaches help them to get to that point."

Last month, Lerma was recognized by the South Waco Library with a display as a prominent Hispanic Prominent Leader.

Lerma and his brother, who is also a boxing champ, will be inducted into the inaugural Texas Boxing Hall of Fame later this year.