Former local firefighter charged with 4 counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child

BELL COUNTY, Texas — Kyle Setterlund, a former Central Texas firefighter, has been charged with four total counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child.

On Sept. 26, Setterlund was initially charged with two counts out of Bell County, and upon further investigation and the review of additional evidence, the sheriff's department was able to identify two additional victims.

According to authorities, the first two charges stemmed "from an investigation in which Bell County deputies were dispatched to the McLane Children’s Hospital, where the initial allegations of sexual abuse were reported to law enforcement."

Setterlund is currently in custody at the Williamson County Jail.

