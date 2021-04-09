Former Killeen Police officer indicted for official oppression

KILLEEN, TX — A former officer with the Killeen Police Department has been indicted for official oppression stemming from a 2019 investigation.

Edgar Diaz-Casillas turned himself in to the Bell County Jail on April 1, 2021, after a warrant was issued for his arrest. He was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Cliff Coleman, who set his bond at $100,000.

The indictment stems from an investigation conducted by the Killeen Police Department Special Victims Unit.

On June 22, 2019, a woman reported to detectives that then Killeen Police Officer Diaz-Casillas made unwanted sexual advances to her while acting under color of his employment as a public servent.

Diaz-Casillas was placed on administrative leave with pay.

An Internal Affairs Investigation was conducted. As a result, on February 11,2021, Diaz-Casillas, a three-year veteran, was indefinitely suspended for code of conduct violations, dishonesty, lack of integrity and untruthfulness on multiple occasions.

The case was reviewed by the Bell County District Attorney's Office. On March 31, 2021, an indictment was issued by the Bell County Grand Jury charging Diaz-Casillas with official oppression.

Killeen PD says no further information will be released due to the ongoing investigation and pending civil service appeal.