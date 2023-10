KILLEEN, Texas — Former Killeen city council member Mellisa Brown has announced that she's planning to run for mayor of Killeen.

Brown is accusing Killeen Mayor, Debbie Nash-King, of special treatment at council meetings.

Brown tells 25 News; "Let's make this about 2024 — I am announcing that I am planning to run for mayor in 2024."

"The mayor extended the challenge. Challenge accepted."

25 News will provide updates and additional details if they become available.