Ford Technicians of Tomorrow program to benefit soldiers transitioning back into civilian life

KILLEEN, TX — Army soldiers now have the opportunity to break into a much-needed industry thanks to some local sponsors.

The Texas Ford dealers, Central Texas College and Workforce Solutions are teaming up with the U.S. Army for the Ford Technicians of Tomorrow program.

The program will provide $212,206-worth of training equipment and resources to soldiers transitioning back into civilian life and who would like to become automotive technicians.

"This is just an area that is a high demand job for Central Texas. It's a great career opportunity for someone transitioning out of the military, and maybe while they're in the military, they were already doing some work in this area and they can just further their training," said Charley Ayres, director of industry and education partnerships for Workforce Solutions of Central Texas.

Automotive technicians in Central Texas can earn $30.95 an hour.

Soldiers interested in joining the program can contact Workforce Solutions of Central Texas in Killeen at (254) 200-2000.

