The food truck industry was buzzing in Killeen and one owner of a food truck lot in Killeen confirmed that.

Tony Cooper, the owner of Killeen's International Corner said, “When we first launched the lot it was amazing, people talked about it man we got another food truck court, concrete, big place to park easy access to get in and out of, so people were very excited about it.”

Cooper said things have changed drastically and for the worst.

“When we come into this place now with the heat, the gas prices the food truck owners who are new to the game and not used to the game, it took its toll," said Cooper.

One Haitian food van is left standing on the lot and the owner told 25 News that things are very slow.

One statistic found the general food truck industry to be a $300 million industry and even more during the pandemic.

However, now with inflation being at its highest in 40 years, that is no longer the case.