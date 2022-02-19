Food insecurities on the rise since the start of the pandemic, inflation only making things worse

Feeding America found that 1 in 8 people including 1 in 6 children may experience food insecurity in 2021. There are nonprofit organizations in Central Texas trying to combat that.

Texas is one of the most affected states during the pandemic, with more than 1 in 4 households estimated to be food insecure at some point since March 2020.

John Valentine, CEO/Founder, Operation Phantom Support in Killeen said, “3-4000 people come through here to get food every month.”

Many people were in need before the pandemic but now even more so because of it.

Valentine added, “This year we notice the numbers going up a little more because of the inflation, the presidency, and what’s going on with all that.” He said the people that come leave with $75-$100 worth of food in bags and they focus on providing quality and adequate quantity.

Every third Saturday of the month, Operation Phantom Support's pantry is open to the community from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.