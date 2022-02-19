Watch
HometownBell County

Actions

Food insecurities on the rise since the start of the pandemic, inflation only making things worse

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Sue Ogrocki/AP
James Ambot stacks foods onto a pallet at the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma, Thursday, April 2, 2020, in Oklahoma City. The rush on grocery stores due to COVID-19 has put a bite into the budget at the food bank, which relies mostly on donations of overstock food items to redistribute to the needy. The coronavirus outbreak has thrown 10 million Americans out of work in just two weeks, the swiftest, most stunning collapse the U.S. job market has ever witnessed, and economists warn unemployment could reach levels not seen since the Depression, as the economic damage piles up around the world. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Food banks facing $1.4 billion shortage due to rising demand, declining funds
Posted at 7:29 PM, Feb 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-18 20:29:15-05

Feeding America found that 1 in 8 people including 1 in 6 children may experience food insecurity in 2021. There are nonprofit organizations in Central Texas trying to combat that.

Texas is one of the most affected states during the pandemic, with more than 1 in 4 households estimated to be food insecure at some point since March 2020.

John Valentine, CEO/Founder, Operation Phantom Support in Killeen said, “3-4000 people come through here to get food every month.”

Many people were in need before the pandemic but now even more so because of it.

Valentine added, “This year we notice the numbers going up a little more because of the inflation, the presidency, and what’s going on with all that.” He said the people that come leave with $75-$100 worth of food in bags and they focus on providing quality and adequate quantity.

Every third Saturday of the month, Operation Phantom Support's pantry is open to the community from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
25 ABC WEATHER

Weather

7:03 PM, Feb 05, 2019