Food distribution in Harker Heights for active duty and veterans

Around 25 percent of active-duty military families and 10 percent of veteran families experience food insecurity.

Those numbers are reflected right here in Central Texas. To help reduce those numbers The Armed Service YMCA and The American Legion Auxiliary Department of Texas teamed up to do a food distribution.

The distribution will take place once a month for 8 months just to help military families during this time of inflation and hardship. Tomorrow they will be giving out food from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., at the YMCA Wellness Center in Harker Heights.

If interested and you're active duty or military, head on over for a bag! They are prepared to distribute food to a little over 200 families.