Five Killeen ISD campuses without power due to weather

KILLEEN, Texas — Some Killeen ISD schools are without power due to weather-related power outages.
In a Facebook post, the district announced several campuses had lost power due to weather including:
- Dr. Joseph A. Fowler Elementary
- Maude Moore Wood Elementary
- Mountain View Elementary
- Nolanville Elementary
- Union Grove Middle
Thursday night's reading night at Nolanville Elementary has also been canceled.
If you need assistance from one of these campuses, call the district's mainline at (254) 336-0000.
No other information was made available.