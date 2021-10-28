Watch
Five Killeen ISD campuses without power due to weather

Source: Killeen ISD
Killeen ISD
Posted at 3:16 PM, Oct 28, 2021
KILLEEN, Texas — Some Killeen ISD schools are without power due to weather-related power outages.

In a Facebook post, the district announced several campuses had lost power due to weather including:

  • Dr. Joseph A. Fowler Elementary
  • Maude Moore Wood Elementary
  • Mountain View Elementary
  • Nolanville Elementary
  • Union Grove Middle

Thursday night's reading night at Nolanville Elementary has also been canceled.

If you need assistance from one of these campuses, call the district's mainline at (254) 336-0000.

No other information was made available.

