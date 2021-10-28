Five Killeen ISD campuses without power due to weather

KILLEEN, Texas — Some Killeen ISD schools are without power due to weather-related power outages.

In a Facebook post, the district announced several campuses had lost power due to weather including:

Dr. Joseph A. Fowler Elementary

Maude Moore Wood Elementary

Mountain View Elementary

Nolanville Elementary

Union Grove Middle

Thursday night's reading night at Nolanville Elementary has also been canceled.

If you need assistance from one of these campuses, call the district's mainline at (254) 336-0000.

No other information was made available.