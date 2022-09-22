Felony terroristic charges filed against 2 juveniles after making false, 'violent' threats to Killeen school

KILLEEN, Texas — Felony terroristic charges were made against two juveniles after making threats to Manor Middle School, later to be unfounded and not credible.

Officials with Killeen ISD released a statement to parents clarifying rumors circling on social media about a lockdown taking place at the school. Chief Communications & Marketing Officer Taina Maya said rumors about a shooting near or around are not true.

Maya said in a letter to parents high school students were involved in an altercation outside of the middle school when some of the Manor students heard a "shout of a threat of violence" towards the campus and reported it to the proper officials.

The two high school students who made the threat were identified and taken into police custody, officials said. Killeen ISD police are pressing charges for felony terroristic threat against the pair.

Police are currently investigating the comments made and school authorities increased security throughout the day on the campus.

"We are extremely grateful to the students who brought this to our attention....our students understand that we are serious about school safety and anyone making or spreading false, unverified threats, against our schools will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law," Maya said.

Maya reiterated the campus is indeed safe and that learning for students will continue throughout the day.