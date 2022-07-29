Feed My Sheep hosts art exhibit in honor of those experiencing homelessness in the area

TEMPLE, Texas — Feed My Sheep in Temple organized an event called "Temple Through My Eyes." The event was an art exhibit that highlighted art by those experiencing homelessness and other community members.

Those who submitted a piece of art like a photograph or drawing were required to write a short paragraph describing why they thought it was beautiful.

It was a nice and creative way to foster relationships in the community and provide those who need it most with an outlet; that outlet was art.

At the event, donations were also raised and those donations go back into the homeless community in Temple through the organization.

Feed My Sheep is a local social services organization. People experiencing homelessness in the community can go to the female or male shelter if needed and get resources like a freshly cooked meal, a shower and even access to clean clothes.