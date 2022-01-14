FedEx opens new Central Texas distribution center in Temple

FedEx Ground will be opening a new distribution center in Temple.

Temple is rising to become one of the best for supply chain operations due to accessibility and convenience, said the Temple Economic Development Corporation. The city also provides no personal, state, or corporate income tax for large corporations.

“We are pleased to announce FedEx’s decision to locate in Temple,” said Adrian Cannady, president and CEO of Temple Economic Development Corporation. “Temple offers quality access to key North American markets and has a strong workforce to support e-commerce growth. FedEx’s distribution center will benefit our local community through jobs and deliveries, while the facility will also serve broader markets conveniently accessible from Central Texas.”

The new distribution center will be the latest to join other logistics companies located at the crossroads of I-35 and the planned I-14, according to the Temple Economic Development Corporation. The new facility will be located at the Temple Industrial Park between NW H.K. Dodgen Loop and Trino Road.

"FedEx Ground will tap into Temple’s skilled workforce of over 6,500 logistics and distribution employees," said the Temple Economic Development Corporation. "The project is planned for completion by the end of 2022."

Local jobs available will be shared closer to the FedEx Ground facility opening.