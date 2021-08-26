Fatal crash on I-35 left one driver pinned under the rear of a trailer

A motor vehicle accident left one driver pinned under the rear of a trailer on Wednesday.

Crews responded to the crash and vehicle entrapment located at Interstate 35 southbound at mile marker 283 at 4:13 p.m. after 2012 black Ford F-150 was crushed under the rear of a trailer in the outside emergency lane.

Investigators said for reasons unknown the Ford truck drifted onto the right shoulder and collided with the rear of a broken down semi-trailer.

EMS units began patient care while firefighters worked to extract the driver, 44-year-old Robert Daniel Taylor of Jarrell, according to the Salado Texas Volunteer Fire Department.

Crews were able to extricate the driver and EMS treated the patient on the scene, however, Taylor succumbed to his injuries. Bell County Precinct 2 Justice of the Peace Cliff Coleman pronounced him at the scene at 5:04 p.m.

Salado Fire Department, the Texas Department of Public Safety, Village of Salado Police Department, Temple Medic 25, and PHI Med 1-5 all responded to the crash; the outside and middle lanes of Southbound I-35 remain closed until work crews cleared the scene.

According to the Salado FD, the scene was cleared almost four hours later at approximately 8 p.m.