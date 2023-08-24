Fatal crash leaves teenage driver dead in Bell County: Texas DPS

Editor's Note: Texas DPS have confirmed that the crash occurred on FM 2843, not FM 2484 as they previously reported.

BELL COUNTY, Texas — A 17-year-old driver is dead after a fatal, multi-vehicle crash on Thursday morning in Bell County, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Around 7:30 a.m. Thursday, Texas DPS troopers responded to FM 2843 on reports of a major crash west of Salado.

According to a release by the Texas DPS, the crash occurred when the 17-year-old driver was driving westbound on FM 2843 and passing another driver in a no passing zone.

The 17-year-old collided with a van occupied by two adults and two children, and then head on with a semi-truck, the DPS said.

The 17-year-old driver was pronounced deceased on the scene by Justice of the Peace Cliff Coleman. Next of kin has been notified.

No other vehicle occupants were injured according to the DPS.

Authorities said an investigation into the crash is still active and open.

The Texas DPS released this statement for public caution: