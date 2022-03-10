Family of Killeen teen killed by train speaks

The more you hear about Senia Aguilera...

“Whatever she wanted to do. She was determined to do it,” said Glenda Attaway, Senia’s aunt.

... the more you learn how much she meant to her family and friends.

“If she’s looking down on us right now she’ll see how much everybody loved her,” said Senia’s Mom Rebecca Attaway. She was smart, kind and filled with ambition.

“She went and got a permission slip to be a cheerleader next year and she was going to bring up her grade,” said Rebecca.

Senia loved to sing, swim and spend time with loved ones.

“She was special to me and everybody knew it. Any little boyfriend, they got warned. That’s my baby don’t go playing with her,” said Glenda.

The 15-year-old's life was cut short Tuesday.

“I looked at my phone and she had text me and told me mom I’m at tutoring with Chloe, her friend. I was relieved I said ‘oh no’ know it’s not her come to find out it was her,” said Rebecca.

She was fatally struck by a train, near Killeen High School.

“I just want my baby back and I don’t understand why she’s gone,” said Rebecca.

A painful loss but her school, friends and community are keeping them lifted.

“People are reaching out for prayer and different types of support already,” said Glenda.

Support from so many people touched by a powerful life.

“I love you. I wish you was here. You’re at home now with your father. I know he’s gonna take great care of you. I’ll see you soon,” said Rebecca.

Family said they have heard from other parents that several kids go across these train tracks here daily and they’re hoping the barricade so no one else suffers the same fate.

Thursday, Senia’s family plans to a balloon release and vigil tomorrow at Stewart Park at 6p.

The balloons will be her favorite colors purple blue and black. The family says everyone who’s willing to show love and support is welcome to attend.

The family is also asking for donations to pay for Senia's funeral expenses. To donate to their GoFundMe please click here.

