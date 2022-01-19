Family of 4 displaced after house fire in Harker Heights

The Harker Heights Fire Department said a family of four was displaced in a Tuesday afternoon house fire.

The fire department said it dispatched around 4:30 p.m. to a structure fire in the 700 block of Beaver Trail.

"When units arrived, they found the fire had vented through the roof of a single-story single-family home," said Harker Heights fire. "All occupants were out of the residence and the fire was extinguished in approximately 15 minutes."

The fire's damage was contained to the attic and exterior chimney enclosed. Additionally, no injuries were sustained.

"A family of four were displaced and are being assisted by the Red Cross," said the fire department. "The home did have working smoke detectors which assisted in alerting the occupants."

Investigators ruled the fire accidental on completion of the investigation.