Family mourns loss of Killeen's 14th homicide victim

KILLEEN, Texas — “I need everybody to be there for my brother. That's all I can say for now,” said Derrick Barlow-Jones brother of Darian Barlow

Family, friends and loved ones are at a loss for words as they release balloons for 21-year-old Darian Barlow, who died after a weekend shooting at The Legends Night Club in Killeen.

“He wanted to be successful and you know he wanted to see everybody do good,” said Darian Barlow’s Stepfather Christopher Fagan.

His family says Darian was an aspiring rapper and football player, who is leaving behind a finance and his 3-year-old daughter.

“His 3-year old daughter she’ll be 4 on October 23. He and my brother's baby were 10 days apart. She’ll be 4-years-old that day and her dad is not gonna be here,” said Derrick.

The shooting also left 3 others injured. Darian’s murder marks the 14th homicide in Killeen this year, KPD officials say it’s the second this year at the Legends Nightclub.

“Two people were killed at this establishment in the last few months. This is unnecessary. There’s been numerous people stabbed and feloniously assaulted at this establishment,” said Killeen Police Department Chief Charles Kimble.

According to KPD, the location had 111 calls for service in the past year including shootings, disturbances and more. Officials say they've had several problems with BYOB because they do not have a TABC license.

“We know at a certain time when that club lets out we’re gonna have to be there. So, we will be there,” said Chief Kimble.

Club Co-Owner Dawune Ezell said they are the ones who make a majority of the calls to the KPD. Ezell said his security also prevents and stops several altercations.

“If someone is out here getting into it here in the streets, we don’t know that. All we try to do is provide is somewhere for them to go and party and them to go home,” said Ezell.

Ezell said the first homicide victim in May was banned from the club for bringing in a gun. He said KPD has not reached out to him or his staff to work out a security plan.

KPD officials say they are willing to meet with the management and help ensure everyone’s safety.

Family members say they don't hold the club at fault, but they do want those responsible for Darian's murder to be held accountable.

If you have any information about this investigation, please contact Killeen Police.