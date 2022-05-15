Family, Fort Hood officials looking for missing soldier last seen May 9

FORT HOOD, Texas — Fort Hood officials are searching for a missing soldier they say hasn't been seen since Monday.

Pvt. Brendan Lush, a soldier serving in the 3rd Calvary Regiment, failed to show up for work on May 9 and has been declared "away without leave" by his chain of command.

III Corps officials told 25 News they've alerted local law enforcement to be on the look out for the soldier's whereabouts and are working to bring him back safely to his unit at Fort Hood.

Army officials said Pvt. Lush's leadership team has been in constant contact with his family since his disappearance.

"PVT Lush's unit has been in and remains in direct contact with his family including his mother," according to an official statement from III Corps. "So they understand the efforts his unit has taken to ensure his well being."

Army officials said Pvt. Lush has been in contact with fellow soldiers of his unit as well as members of his leadership team through text message, but they did not specify when the last time the missing soldier made contact.

If you have any information that would help authorities find Pvt. Lush, contact Killeen P.D. at (254) 526-TIPS (8477) or Fort Hood Criminal Investigation Command at (254) 287-2722.