Families take advantage of newly upgraded splash pad in Killeen

KILLEEN, Texas — For most of last summer, the splash pad at Long Branch Park in Killeen was shut down for repairs to the water tank underneath the splash pad.

”It let a lot of debris into our water system,” said Denise Colley, Recreation Coordinator for the City of Killeen.

“We had to shut that down, drain it, clean it, and then repair it from the inside. We also had a check valve that failed on us and that too, let a lot of debris into our system.”

The city spent around $153,000 on repairs and much needed upgrades.

This gave them a chance to add new water features, new benches that are covered for shade, and brand new bathrooms.

This was money well spent according to Hannah Oviedo and her kids.

”I enjoy this one, this one is very nice, ” Oviedo said.

“I haven’t been to one as large and I hear that it was recently remodeled. So far, my kids are having fun so I’m enjoying it a lot.”

Splashing in the water can help citizens like Oviedo and her kids to beat the heat, but medical professionals say certain precautions need to be taken first.

”They need to be making sure the kids have on plenty of SPF-30 or higher sunscreen — whether they’re in the water or just out playing anywhere,” said Dr. Amy Mersiovsky, Director of the Department of Nursing, Texas A&M Central Texas.

"You should also make sure everyone is staying hydrated with non-carbonated and sugar-free drinks with electrolytes, in addition to water.

”The electrolytes that you need are all in those drinks but a lot of them have extra sugars that you don’t need,” said Anna Dick, Pediatric Nurse Practitioner with Baylor Scott & White.

“I always recommend going sugar free if you’re doing Gatorade or Powerade.”

In the Texas heat, one kiddo had something to say to her mom who brought her to the splash pad.

”Thank you mom,” said Mavis, Oviedo’s daughter.

”You’re welcome baby,” Oviedo said.

The City of Killeen says the splash pad and Long Branch Park is free to the public and the water will be on from 8:30 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. through Labor Day.