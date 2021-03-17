Fallen Trooper Thomas Nipper honored with highway dedication in Bell County

BELL COUNTY — A highway dedication ceremony was held today by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) in honor of DPS Trooper Thomas Nipper. Trooper Nipper died in the line of duty in 2017.

Trooper Nipper's family attended the ceremony at the Bell County Expo along with DPS Regional Director Todd Snyder, fellow troopers, area law enforcement and state and local officials.

The 87th Texas Legislature created the Trooper Thomas Nipper Highway on I-35 from Temple to Belton, mile markers 297 to 294, in Bell County.

“Trooper Nipper heroically put his life on the line to protect this community, and he will always be remembered for his unwavering commitment to the people of Texas,” said DPS Central Texas Regional Director Todd Snyder. “This memorial roadway will serve as constant reminder of his courageous and faithful service.”

Trooper Nipper died on November 4, 2017, from injuries he sustained in a vehicle crash while conducting a traffic stop in Temple. He was 63.

Trooper Nipper joined DPS in 1982 and was stationed in Temple at the time of his death. He is survived by his wife and three children.