Falcon Flight to hold formation clinic in Temple

TEMPLE, TX — The skies will be filled with planes across Temple over the weekend as Falcon Flight holds a flight formation clinic.
The Texas based flight formation group will be at the Draughon Miller Airport for a clinic where pilots fly experimental category RV aircraft.
The clinic is for those who are new to formation flying. They can learn in a safe environment to be certified to fly in air shows.
Many of the pilots fly airplanes that they have built themselves.
Unlike a plane built in a factory, each plane is customized to the way the pilot wants it, even the layout of the instrument panel.
"People who built their own airplane and flown it, I've heard a year or two later look at that plane and tell me 'I look at that airplane and I just can't believe I built that,'" said Roy Geer, a flight lead for Falcon Flight.
Groups of two and three will be in the air tomorrow performing formations throughout the day. On Sunday, they plan to perform a mass formation around 10 AM.
