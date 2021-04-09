Watch
Falcon Flight to hold formation clinic in Temple

Posted at 2:55 PM, Apr 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-09 15:55:16-04

TEMPLE, TX — The skies will be filled with planes across Temple over the weekend as Falcon Flight holds a flight formation clinic.

The Texas based flight formation group will be at the Draughon Miller Airport for a clinic where pilots fly experimental category RV aircraft.

The clinic is for those who are new to formation flying. They can learn in a safe environment to be certified to fly in air shows.

Many of the pilots fly airplanes that they have built themselves.

Unlike a plane built in a factory, each plane is customized to the way the pilot wants it, even the layout of the instrument panel.

"People who built their own airplane and flown it, I've heard a year or two later look at that plane and tell me 'I look at that airplane and I just can't believe I built that,'" said Roy Geer, a flight lead for Falcon Flight.

Groups of two and three will be in the air tomorrow performing formations throughout the day. On Sunday, they plan to perform a mass formation around 10 AM.

