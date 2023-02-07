Failed carjacking at gas station concludes with 3 men arrested: Temple police

TEMPLE, Texas — A failed carjacking has resulted in three males being arrested this week, police said.

On Wednesday, officers were dispatched to the 2300 Block of South 57th Street on reports of a carjacking, according to the Temple Police Department.

Police said the victim had been pumping gas when two young males approached him, pointed a gun at him and demanded his vehicle.

The victim's vehicle was found 10 minutes later, completely abandoned in the 1000 Block of South 49th Street.

Temple police said shortly after locating the vehicle, two suspects were located as well.

Matthew Sykes, 19, was taken into custody on federal carjacking charges.

Police said the other suspect located, Xzavier Jones, 20, fled from police and discarded a weapon in the process.

Police said the victim later identified both Jones and Skyes as individuals responsible for committing the aggravated robbery.

Some time afterward, police located a red SUV which was later determined to have been used in said robbery and the driver behind it.

Alexander Wyatt, 30, was also subsequently taken into custody on federal carjacking charges.

An investigation into this incident remains active and ongoing.