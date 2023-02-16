Faces of Fort Hood: MAJ Tim Watts

FORT HOOD, Texas — Military service isn’t always about going to war. Sometimes, it’s about connecting with the community you serve.

That’s where MAJ Tim Watts, Deputy Public Affairs Officer for the 1st Cavalry Division on Fort Hood, comes in.

It's a title he is proud to add to his 25 years of service in the Army.

”We are the ones that make that connection between the Army and the civilian population,” Watts said. “It’s our job to make sure that the message we relay to the civilian population is clear because a lot of times, they don’t clearly understand what’s going on, on post.”

His journey to the Public Affairs Office began in the late 90s when a young man from Marthaville, Louisiana, decided to join the Army Reserves.

”I used to watch G.I. Joe growing up and it always inspired me,” Watts said. “I didn’t know what it was, but it inspired me to be in the Army. As I grew up, I learned more about the Army and in joined the Army when I was in the 11th grade.”

His decision led him to many rolls from computer specialist to leading engineer troops in Iraq and Afghanistan but some of his fondest memories come from the decade he spent in an Army band and one performance sticks out.

”When the 4th Infantry Division Band had to play when President Bush came to fort hood,” Watts said. “I remember getting up at 4 a.m. for a performance that wasn’t going to happen until 10 a.m.”

MAJ Watts was the first in his family to put on the Army uniform but his son, determined to make it a tradition, is now serving in the National Guard.

”I wanted to go through what he did. I wanted to follow in his footsteps,” said SPC Elieser Watts-Rosa, Watts' son. “I don’t really know how to explain it, but dad is the overall cool guy — and that’s what I want to aim up to.”

Watts has been an Army leader for many years, but as a father, he has a message for the son carrying on his legacy.

”I look forward to all the stories that you’ll tell me and how we can share stories among each other,” Watts said. “So, just know that, throughout your time in the Army, you always have a sounding board through me. I am so proud of you. Keep up the good work.”

From musician to a combat engineer, Watts rose through the ranks and now plans to finish his career telling the Army story from the Public Affairs Office.