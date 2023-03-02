'Extra week off in October': Killeen ISD looking for teachers, holding job fair

KILLEEN, Texas — The starting teacher salary at Killeen ISD is $56,160, and the search for more is still ongoing.

The Central Texas school district is hosting a job fair from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, March 4, at the Harker Heights School.

The human resources department will be on sight ready to receive documentation so it's best to have your resumes in hand.

Not only are they hiring teachers, but they're bringing on board support staff, aids, and custodians.

"A lot of people are talking about how we have a brand-new calendar where teachers have an additional week off in October," Taina Maya, Chief Communications and Marketing Officer said.

"So we think that's going to be a very strong recruiting school for Kileen ISD over other school districts."

Killeen ISD is the 4th most diverse school district in the state of Texas.

They're looking to fill the gaps in the areas that need it most which are within their bilingual and special education programs.

The districts looking for creative individuals who are dedicated to supporting our students on their path to college, careers, and beyond.

For more information about job opportunities at Killeen ISD, click here.