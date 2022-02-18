EXCLUSIVE: Central Texas police department working to change, rebuild community relationships

KILLEEN, TX — Tensions between police departments and the communities they serve have been high for a long time.

Over the past 2-years, protests against police brutality and practices have sparked a national call for change and The Killeen Police Department said it's listening.

”I know there’s issues and I know that relationships with certain parts of the community are strained but, we are going to try our best to un-strain those relationships.” said Charles Kimble, Chief of Killeen police.

KPD said one of their main focuses moving forward is stopping crime before it happens and better transparency with the community,

It all begins with community outreach and engagement.

”We have police officers and I particularly have some people that work out in the community, and we try to talk to people, try to move them away from crime,” said Chief Kimble.

KPD also plans to further work with the community when it comes to handling cases involving mental health.

”You will see an effort from us, coming up very soon, dealing with issue of mental health. That will be rolled out this spring in dealing with people that have identifiable mental health issues, so we have a certain police response.” said Chief Kimble.

It is a policing problem KPD says they are already working with the community to correct.

”Great partners in the medical community. A huge partner with the NAACP. They're really on board with it. They kind of initiated that.” said Chief Kimble.

KPD says they are members of the community and just like the rest of us want to feel safe in it.

”We shop at HEB, we go the YMCA, our kids play ball together, we live in this community. We want a safe community also, but we know that we don’t want to do this on an island. We want community input. We want to work together so that we all have a safe community.” said Chief Kimble.

It all begins with healing the wounds of the past, fixing things that are broken, and moving forward together.