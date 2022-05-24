Ex-Buckholts ISD staff member arrested for child sexual assault

BUCKHOLTS, Texas — A former Buckholts ISD staff member has been arrested for child sexual assault, said officials.

(Temple Police Department)

Zachary Dylan Esparza, 22, was arrested on the charge of sexual assault of a child, a second-degree felony, according to the Bell County Jail Department.

Esparza's employment ended the first week of April this year, said Buckholts ISD Superintendent Dr. Remy Godfrey.

Godfrey did not confirm whether his employment ending was related to this incident.

Esparza is currently being held at the Bell County Jail, according to the Temple Police Department.

His bond has been set at $100,000.