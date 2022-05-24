Watch
HometownBell County

Actions

Ex-Buckholts ISD staff member arrested for child sexual assault

Bond set at $100,000
(Bell County Jail Department).PNG
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
(Temple Police Department)
(Bell County Jail Department).PNG
Posted at 10:08 AM, May 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-24 11:17:13-04

BUCKHOLTS, Texas — A former Buckholts ISD staff member has been arrested for child sexual assault, said officials.

(Bell County Jail Department).PNG

Zachary Dylan Esparza, 22, was arrested on the charge of sexual assault of a child, a second-degree felony, according to the Bell County Jail Department.

Esparza's employment ended the first week of April this year, said Buckholts ISD Superintendent Dr. Remy Godfrey.

Godfrey did not confirm whether his employment ending was related to this incident.

Esparza is currently being held at the Bell County Jail, according to the Temple Police Department.

His bond has been set at $100,000.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
25 ABC WEATHER

Weather

7:03 PM, Feb 05, 2019