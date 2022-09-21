Encouraging the next generation of military leaders

KILLEEN, Texas — Killeen High School students visited Texas A&M University-Central Texas to be among Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps and were able to experience a physical training course demo to get a feel for the military world.

During a student's final high school years, it's all about figuring out what they want to do next.

Maj. Kyle Surridge showed the students that the Reserved Officers' Training Corps is a possible avenue where they can get their education paid for while preparing to serve.

"Not only are we here to show them what Army ROTC can do for the cadets, we're also here to show them about the college experience, and what they can get here at Texas A & M University," said Surridge.

Nearly 25 students were on school grounds learning about the courses that aligned with the military and their own personal goals.

Ayla Johnson is one student whose already contemplating her next steps, putting things like cost and long-term benefits into consideration.

"I want to go to law school, but I want to make sure I budget correctly because I'm going to be in a lot of debt, so I want to make sure everything is planned," she said.

The professors at A&M-Central Texas said their program is a great way to start the plan that Ayla and others hope for, as their programs are more affordable them.

More information on A&M-Central Texas courses is available here.