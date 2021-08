KILLEEN, Texas — Ellison High School is currently on lockdown due to a rumor of a weapon on campus.

In a Facebook post, Killeen ISD says the campus is on lockdown due to the rumor.

Killeen ISD is investigating the allegations.

A message will be sent to parents when the campus is out of lockdown.

No other information was made available.

