Elementary students in Killeen get free haircuts for the holidays

KILLEEN, Texas — We all want to look our best for the holidays and students from O G’s School of Hair Design are making that possible for kiddos at Ira Cross Jr. Elementary School in Killeen.

”What brought us out here today was a need in the community,” said Kevin Lane, Instructor at O G’s School of Hair Design. “Kids needed to get a haircut, especially for the holidays. So, this is something that we do, and we pride ourselves on doing this all the time.”

One by one students made their way to a chair in the gym where a barber in training was waiting.

Ready to use the skills some are learning to follow family’s footsteps

”Something I wanted to do. My whole family does cuts,” said Ashley Moregad, a student at O G’s School of Hair Design. “So, I figured why not. I want to open up a business and make people feel good.”

That’s exactly what Moregad is hoping she did for kids at Ira Cross.

The goal was to make the kids feel better for the holidays.

”If a person looks better, they feel better. If they feel better, they do better,” said Lane. “So, therefore, I know that a haircut can change a person’s life. As far as their perspective in themselves and also when they’re around their peers.”

That’s why some students have a message for their barbers.

”Merry Christmas and you should have a good haircut. Thank you for the haircut,” said students getting their hair cut.