Electronic billboard with controversial message spotted in Waco

There’s a new electronic billboard off Hewitt Drive in Waco.

Texas resident Robert Agee, the man behind the “Banners4Freedom” signs, said he and his wife have raised more than $160,000 to put these signs across the country.

“November 1st of this year we had put up our first billboard in Bonham, Texas," Agee said. "To date, we have over 70 billboards across this nation."

The big red numbers is VAERS data, which are adverse effects from vaccinations reported to the CDC.

Agee said that these numbers are specifically from COVID-19 vaccinations.

“We’re supposed to have an informed consent in this country," Agee said. "When we are not informed then that has been taken from us. So much information about the adverse reactions are happening from the vaccine or not being communicated."

Some of the reported side effects are heart attacks, miscarriages and even deaths. However, Kelly Craine with Waco-McLennan Public Health District says anyone can report VAERS information to the CDC and it is not verified.

“If a person faints even 24 hours after they have the vaccine, that can go into the system. That does not mean that the vaccine caused that,” said Waco-McLennan Public Health District Kelly Craine.

CDC uses this information to DO research and find out if the information is linked to the vaccine. So far, there is no firm evidence of any of it. Still, Agee believes there is enough reports to show there is a problem.

Craine said if you do have concerns about getting shots, the best person to speak to is your doctor.

