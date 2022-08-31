Elderly man killed after fatal hit-and-run: Temple police

TEMPLE, Texas — An elderly man is dead after being fatally struck by a pickup truck in Temple, police said.

Around 12:12 a.m. this morning, officers were dispatched to the area of South 1st Street and West Avenue P in response to a vehicle versus pedestrian accident, according to the Temple Police Department.

Police said upon arrival, an elderly man was found laying on the roadway with his head on the curb, unresponsive.

Despite performing life-saving measures on-scene, police said the man died from his injuries.

Witnesses said a white pickup truck had struck the male and that the driver had stopped briefly before it drove off and headed southbound.

An investigation into this incident remains active and ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477, where callers can report anonymously.