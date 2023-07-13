Eight campuses to receive new armed security officers in Temple ISD

TEMPLE, Texas — Eight campuses in Temple ISD will receive full-time, armed security officers for the 2023-2024 school year, the district announced.

The district's Board of Trustees approved the additions during its monthly meeting on Monday.

TISD has contracted with American Paratus to add security officers to these eight campuses: Meridith-Dunbar Early Childhood Academy, Cater Elementary, Hector P. Garcia Elementary, Kennedy-Powell Elementary, Raye-Allen Elementary, Scott Elementary, Western Hills Elementary and Fred W. Edwards Academy.

The district will continue to employ seven school resource officers (SROs) assigned to Temple High School, Wheatley Alternative Education Center. Bonham Middle School, Lamar Middle School, Travis Science Academy, Jefferson Elementary and Thornton Elementary.

TISD said that they will continue to employ non-commissioned security officers at all secondary campuses, and they are working closely with the Temple Police Department and Chief Shawn Reynolds to ensure the new officers are integrated into the district's safety plans.

“Student and staff safety are job one. We have worked hand-in-hand with the Temple Police Department on all safety measures and couldn’t ask for better counsel and support,” said Dr. Bobby Ott, superintendent of Temple schools. “Deploying a 1:1 campus to trained armed personnel ratio will reduce response time and create a more secure environment for our children and staff members.”

Some of these changes come as a response to HB3, a Texas bill requiring armed security officers at each campus as well as safety inspections, the district said.

The district also said that the bill does not provide adequate legislative funding to cover the required cost, but due to safety being one of the district's highest priorities, they are still moving forward with the implementation.

“Ensuring the safety of our students and staff always has and always will be a priority for the board,” said Dan Posey, president of the TISD Board of Trustees. “We remain hopeful that the legislature will recognize that providing additional safety measures comes at an increased cost that is not adequately provisioned through current law. Regardless, Temple ISD will start the 2023-2024 school year with armed security officers on all campuses.”